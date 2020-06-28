Why Balochistan?

Baluchistan is a province of countless natural resources and also a province most deprived in terms of utilization of them. It is a province of 34 districts though least populated as compared to the other provinces; is the largest by area, still seeks equitable distribution of budget in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

There have been many efforts to revive the true importance of the province by few leaders both in provincial and National assembly but every struggle and slogan for its amelioration seems to go in vain totally. The federal Govt. is thoroughly held responsible for over turning a deaf ear to 1 crore 35 lac people and 347,190 square kilometers Balochistan.

The 18th amendment in the constitution of Pakistan seemed to hand little power to provinces but the question is, it took many years to bring the amendment, how long will it take to enforce it in every province especially in Balochistan. The main question ‘Why only with Balochistan?’ still remains unanswered. Our leaders are not heard, our writers are not read and our representatives in the federal platforms are not entertained with their perspectives regarding Balochistan. In this poor situation, everyone seems dormant.

The people of Balochistan have been in hot water for years. The problems are now countless and can’t be discussed together so I will better remain soft and discuss only the prevailing situation here. Few months ago, the breakdown of COVID-19 gave birth to many more problems in Balochistan. The two sections that are bearing great loss are The Economy and Education throughout the country although it is common in many other countries too, but the result of these is worse here. Due to COVID-19 the borders that were open in the bordering areas were forcibly closed to stop further spread of the virus, hence making the locals face great economic issues.

In a talk with one of the locals in a bordering area it was revealed that most of their earnings would come through purchasing goods from the outside and selling them in their villages. So a huge number of them have become unemployed and badly insecure financially. This was the alone talk of the villagers living in the bordering areas. Apart from this the people living in cities have also been affected in terms of health and finances. Later-on when Govt. announced some funds through schemes for the daily wagers, the situation improved.

The lockdown began in February and that was the time when all the educational institutions were informed to remain closed until further instructions and then instructions upon instructions made the situation even worse. Finally, HEC (Higher Education commission) initiated a plan for online education. Many discussions on T.V shows have suggested online education to be a better medium to continue education and many articles favoring online education have been written in the national and international newspapers regarding it.

Researchers seem to be completely focused on the importance of online education, paying no attention to the further process and the result of enforcing it. Many universities just started online classes and few are about to start; not knowing that a large number of students in Balochistan belonging to middle and lower middle class families cannot afford online education.

The middle class family here hardly affords a Wifi connection at home and pays more than 3000 thousand a month for 5 mbs internet. By this internet connection, taking online class is way more difficult than it simply seems it is. Most of the teachers taking online classes share their experiences. They say that it takes many hours to upload a single lecture. Meanwhile, many students are also complaining against taking online classes. There is a limited number of students too who favor it and online education is considered as one of the most efficient ways to give education to millions, but this looks very formal and attractive where people are facilitated that way. It is clear that the loss to the economy may be repairable but the loss to students in terms of education during lockdown is irreparable.

Most questions here will be arising that if not lockdown and online education then what are the better planning the govt. could come up with. To know more about it, one needs to approach the point where all this began. These all problems got worse when there was no subsequent planning and instructions to face an evil like COVID-19. The question is that Allah forbid if we get to face even a bigger disaster in future, are we prepared for that? The answer is absolutely a big NO.

It is disappointing to face a worse situation in a specific area given that the evil being faced is the same for all. This is not only in COVID 19 that the people of Balochistan are suffering, there has been a lot more wrong in the past happening with people here.

One of the other problems that the youth is facing is Entry tests and competitive exams. When the Govt. Medical colleges tests are announced and conducted, few students passing it by applying on district seats with fake locals belong to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Students from all over Balochistan raise slogans against it every year but still there is no action taken. CSS, which is Pakistan’s top competitive exam, is not even the way it looks. Again most students from Punjab and KPK with fake locals attempt for CSS and other BPSC jobs in Balochistan, few of them are caught and others successfully make their way through it. Students have several times raised their voice against such things but they are not heard.

These are just the few issues that I have discussed are worse, there are a lot more which are even the worst of all. The question is why only in Balochistan. Why is it that only the students of Balochistan are deprived of the educational opportunities? Why is it that in lockdown, only people of Balochistan are to face severe un-employment and are badly affected by COVID-19? There should be a proper planning and action taken against such happenings before it is too late. Everything happening in the name of Balochistan but benefiting other provinces should be brought to end for we hope for peaceful and well-civilized Balochistan ahead.

The writer is a teacher and a motivational speaker from Balochistan.

