When Akhter Menagl meets Ameer Maulana Wasay

QUETTA: In June, when coronavirus is on its peak, there are wars of corna on one side and locusts on the other side. Is Maulana Fazlur Rehman returning to resume his old plan? What message did Sardar Akhtar Mengal convey to Maulana Wasay, Ameer of JUI Balochistan? What is Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N are up to and what will they do, Will ANP be convinced by Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman. What will happen if this happens, or what will happen if it doesn't happen?

Does the London Plan still exist or the inside story is somewhat different? Did Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s position on the 18th Amendment forced him to make a difficult decision? The decision was taken by Akhtar Mengal not in the last couple of days but by the majority of the Balochistan National Party in the last Central Committee meeting and the most important reason was the position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the 18th amendment.

If the 18th amendment is tampered with and the BNP continues to support this government, it will suffer a severe political loss in Balochistan.

Non-implementation of the six points, forced Akhtar Mengal to take back his support.

Sources said that the Central Committee had handed over the decision to the party President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Sardar Akhtar Mengal had made full preparations in this regard but he was aware of the importance of his five votes.

He did not want to carry out any political war that would not benefit him politically. The Balochistan National Party had made this decision a few months ago.

Since Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been closely associated with Jahangir Tareen in these two years, it could have been perceived that Sardar Akhtar Mengal is doing all this at the behest of Jahangir Tareen, so he waited.

Even on important national issues like locusts attack, when the PTI did not give importance to BNP Mengal, there was even no contact to take in confidence to drop important projects in the Federal PSDP for Balochistan.

The decision to withdraw support from PTI had become essential for BNP Mengal. Sources claim that the decision was announced deliberately during the budget session, to diminish the rumors of bargaining.

After the decision of the Central Committee, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, instead of any contact, rested in Shah Noorani for a long time and gave time to his voters and tribal people.

Sources said that a day before the budget, Sardar Akhtar Mengal was fully aware of the situation where the protest was termed as political blackmail and therefore he had directed his leadership to be satisfied.

However, sources said that Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the National Assembly before the final announcement, met Maulana Wasay, the provincial Ameer of the JUI-F and took him into confidence in his decision and gave him a special message for Maulana Fazlal Ur Rehman.

Sources claim that the message sent to Maulana Fazlur Rehman is accepted, Maulana Fazlal Ur Rehman can then contact Asfandyar Wali Khan of Wali Bagh and if the bullpen of this political game goes up, then the political arena can be set up in the country once again.

This is an opportunity for the two major opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party and the PML-N, to save their lost credibility with Maulana Fazlal Ur Rehman and Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Sources say that whatever rumors there are about the London Plan at the moment It’s not about them, but about the players in London.

