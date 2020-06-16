We and They

The protest took United States of America by storm over killing of a black man, Georg Floyd, at the hands of police. Discrimination on the basis of race, colour, ethnicity and creed has been a pretext with the ruling powers throughout centuries to inflict atrocities over the underprivileged and loot their resources. The native Americans were subjected to such atrocities centuries ago when the so-called ‘discovery’ of America was done by Columbus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The protest took United States of America by storm over killing of a black man, Georg Floyd, at the hands of police. Discrimination on the basis of race, colour, ethnicity and creed has been a pretext with the ruling powers throughout centuries to inflict atrocities over the underprivileged and loot their resources. The native Americans were subjected to such atrocities centuries ago when the so-called ‘discovery’ of America was done by Columbus.

Similarly, on the pretext of white men’s burden, the Britishers looted unindustrialized nations right from African to Asia for centuries and subjected them to worst atrocities. The colonization of the nations also speaks volumes about the chicanery and deceitful nature of the colonizers who acted solely on the principles of corporate profiteering without any regard to human life, culture, history or beliefs.

The peculiarity of the recent protests can also be gauged from the very fact that these protests have even crossed the geographical boundaries of the U.S.A and have been taking place in rest of the world such as Australia and many European countries, including U.K. However, intoxicated with power, the U.S police, it seems, has not learnt any lesson as another incident of shooting of a black man was reported the other day in Georgia.

The 27-year black man was identified as Rayshard Brooks. The National Association for Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) has strongly condemned the incident and have declared to continue the protest until their tame police into respecting the black lives. Many rights organizations have also demanded stoppage of funding of Police as they are paid from the public taxes and therefore public has a right to stop their funding.

On the other hand, when it comes to our society, it seems that deaths have stopped moving our inner soul and killing of people by unidentified or identified criminals within institutions or in the streets do not move our souls. The relatives of missing persons are protesting outside Quetta Press Club in summer and outside Karachi and Islamabad Press Clubs in winter for years but nobody is moved as to who picked these young students whose mothers and sisters are crying on roads for their recovery and no one is even there to sympathise with them.

The Islamic Republic is under obligation to find the causes as to under what circumstances these men went missing and why state machinery has failed to produce them. Many rights activists blame security agencies and to come clean of the allegation the security agencies must work round the clock to help recovery of these missing persons so that confidence of the people in the state as their protector and guardian must be restored. In our society, the human blood seems to be so cheap that no one mourns for it and no one shows any concern. Recently, a lady was killed in Turbat, protest did erupt in parts of Balochistan but they were not even given coverage by the mainstream media. Similarly, a Pushtoon boy was brutally murdered in Hazara Town by an angry mob but that didn’t too move our dead souls. How long will it take us to be humans?

