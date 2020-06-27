Waziristan blast injures two security men

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two security personnel were injured in a remote-controlled blast occurred on the Mirali-Miramshah Road in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Two security personnel were injured in a remote-controlled blast occurred on the Mirali-Miramshah Road in North Waziristan tribal district on Friday.

Hawaldar Anwar and Sepoy Javed suffered injuries when a patrolling party of the security forces was attacked by unknown miscreants with a remote-controlled bomb in Khadi area.

According to official sources, the injured were shifted to Mirali hospital. The security forces launched a search operation in the area soon after the incident, they added.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants shot dead a woman in Azam Warsak area near Wana, in the South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The police said that the attackers travelling a non-custom paid car opened fire on the woman, sitting at a bus stop in Jaykhel area.

The police said that the woman belonging to Tank district was waiting at the bus stop when the armed men opened fire at her from the car.

Residents said that the woman was begging in the town, adding professional beggars, including women, came to South Waziristan from the settled districts in summer.

