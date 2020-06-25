Two journalists from District Killa Abdullah have brutally been tortured after their arbitrary detainment allegedly by security forces. The journalists, who reached Quetta to tell their story to the media, showed their bruises to media. Inhuman, brutal and act of terrorism against journalists are words which meet the scale of violence to which the journalists have been subjected to. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Saeed Ali Achakzai and Abdul Mateen who work in Chaman Tehsil of Killa Abdullah, the bordering town with neighbouring Afghanistan and perhaps the most important town in the entire district which often remains in news. These two senior journalists who had been keeping us informed of the developments and news stories, become a news themselves when they were picked the other day.

It is not the first time that journalists have been picked, tortured and even brutally killed in Balochistan for simply reporting the truth to the mass media. The incumbent government which paints itself as flagbearer of free press has proved to be authoritarian. As many as 42 journalists have lost their lives in harness and many have been injured, manhandled and brutally injured in the past. Journalist have also recorded their protest the way they did the other day by boycotting the session of Provincial Assembly’s budget session. Promises were also previously made the way might have been made the other day but culprits have never been brought to book. It seems they are even more powerful than the state itself.

Such violence against journalists corroborates the fears of political class that there is no worth for human dignity, life and property in Balochistan. Anybody can be picked on the basis of some whims and caprices of a man in authority, be detained indefinitely, be tortured and even killed. When working journalists can be picked, brutalized and killed in broad day light, picking up a student or a political activist on any false accusation seems no difficult at all. As Asif Ali Zardar during one of talks with his party leaders warned that any misadventure may spin things out of control in Balochistan and state has to heed to deal with Balochistan. Those intoxicated with power should heed to the warning of senior politicians and mend their ways.

Solution of all political problems does not lie in the violence and use of force. Political dialogue, transparency in policy matters and honesty are tools that can win Balochistan not necessarily use of force. The journalists who were tortured happen to report from a town where black money of billions of rupees is involved at the cost of public ex-chequer. Smuggling is an open secrete in the landscape of Balochistan which only benefits individuals and not the state.

If powers that benefit from activities want to muffle the journalists, it doesn’t bode well for the people of Balochistan. The culprits involved in this heinous crimes against journalists should be apprehended and their intentions too should be made public so that no such incidents is repeated.

Like this: Like Loading...