CHAGAI: Balochistan government's focal person for coronavirus prevention and the liaison assistant to chief minister Balochistan Mir Umair Mohammad Hasni has been tested positive for coronavirus.

He revealed this on Tuesday in a tweet on micro logging website twitter, vowing to be recovered soon. He wrote in his message that he had isolated himself after being contracted with COVID-19. According to him, he was feeling congestion in his chest as current symptom as the virus is on its initial stage. “Virus will achieve viral load soon & recovery to be followed IA, mean Insha Allah (If Allah wishes).” he concluded his tweet with these words.

