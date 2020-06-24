Two surgeons in K-P succumb to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: The novel coronavirus claimed the life of two more surgeons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), raising the total number of deceased doctors to nine in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr Fazal Mabood, and ENT surgeon of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi, and eye surgeon Dr Hayat Ali from Parachinar lost their battle against Covid-19. Both have been buried at their respective ancestral graveyards.

Dr Fazal Mabood, and ENT surgeon of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi, and eye surgeon Dr Hayat Ali from Parachinar lost their battle against Covid-19. Both have been buried at their respective ancestral graveyards.

Dr Mabood was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hayatabad Medical Complex where he was put on a ventilator due to respiratory problems whereas Dr Ali was also on a ventilator and under treatment for last 12 days at a local hospital in Islamabad.

Earlier, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Azam, Dr Aurangzeb, Dr Abdul Qayyum Mehsud, Dr Pahag Chand, Dr Abbas Tariq had died due to the coronavirus at Kidney Diseases Hospital.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association, more than 465 doctors in the province have been infected with coronavirus as of yet.

