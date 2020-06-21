Two solar, four lunar eclipses in 2020: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD :– Federal Minister of Science and Technology has said that there will be two solar and four lunar eclipses in this year. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD :– Federal Minister of Science and Technology has said that there will be two solar and four lunar eclipses in this year.

Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that today’s solar eclipse will be best visible in Sukkar and its surrounding areas. This year’s second solar eclipse will be on December 14, but it will not be visible in Pakistan, he added.

Referring to myths that surround solar and lunar eclipses, the federal minister said that when man’s knowledge was very limited, superstitions were on the rise. Everything that the men liked was associated with good fortune and what he feared including eclipses was associated with torment but now science has revealed the reason behind this natural phenomena. So, the stories of superstition connected with it are also taking their last breaths, he added.

