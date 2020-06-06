Transporter announced to resume transport 7th June

QUETTA: Though Balochistan government has not decided to allow plying of public transport in the province that was banned due to Coronavirus but the transports of the province have announced to resume transport service from June 7. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The secretary general of Balochistan Bus Federation Haji Akhtar Jan Kakar announced here on Friday, “we have decided to resume public transport from June 7 with waiting government’s permission as we cannot tolerate further financial loss.”

He said that transporters would not only start playing local buses but also resume inter-city, inter-district and inter-provincial public transport across the province.

“All the three provinces allowed resuming public transport with implementing SOPs but the Balochistan government was still silent and not taking any decision about allowing plying of public transport,” he said, adding that when trains and flights were allowed then why public transport could not be allowed in Balochistan.

He said that transporters were ready to talk with the government and ready to implement SOPs the government will issue for preventing Corona.

However, the Spokesman for the government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani when contacted, said that the government has not so far decided to allow public transport. However, measures were underway to find out the solution of the issue.

Shahwani said that transports would not allow taking any decision about resuming public transport of their own. “Legal action would be taken against the transporters if they violated the restriction imposed by the government in view of corona. He said that the government was evolving SOPs for resuming public transport service in the province.

He said that SOPs would be implemented in the buses and coaches but not in the wagons and other small transport.

