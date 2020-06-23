Three Pakistani players test positive for coronavirus ahead of England series

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for COVID-19.

The PCB, in a statement, said: “The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.”

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

“The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar on Monday,” the statement read.

Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels, the board said.

Haider, Rauf and Shadab’s positive tests means they are highly unlikely to leave with the team for England. It remains to be seen if the PCB would name any replacements for the trio.

Pakistan’s test and limited overs squads are set to tour England for three tests and three Twenty20 internationals. They were due to fly out later this month to quarantine themselves ahead of the first test on July 30.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail pulled out of the tour on Thursday citing personal reasons.

Pakistan squad: Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (test captain), Babar Azam (T20 captain), Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.