The Incompetence of PTI and shepherd’s Balochistan

17th June—the budget session in the National Assembly is underway and Sardar Akhtar Mengal announces to withdraw support for PTI government, in principle. I had already presented a sketch in a piece of writing a few days ago as to why Sardar Akhtar Mengal gets annoyed. It would be wonderful if the writing reaches PTI in this age of technology. But given the relation of PTI with allies, it is inappropriate to complain about my writing. In our capacity as a journalist, it was our responsibility to point out this matter and so we did.

We had no interests attached with this alliance—neither in the past nor will ever in future! PTI didn’t have a choice to make alliance with any big political party given the number of seats clinched in general elections as alliance with PPP and PML-N was not possible. It will never be possible in the future. Hence, it had to take the plunge for contacts with the smaller political parties and independent candidates to meet the required number.

Now the national analysts have pointed fingers at Sardar Akhter Mengal and many have also started calling him a ‘blackmailer’, indirectly though. Yesterday I was listening to Irshad Bhatti and GNN’s anchor Imran Khan on Kashif Abbasi programme. The crux of the discussion was that Akhter Mengal had taken this step for some ‘give and take’. If so, they should also answer the question as to who has promoted this political culture in this country as Sardar Akhtar Mengal is also a part of this political system and a citizen of this country.

If Sardar Akhtar Mengal doesn’t adopt the prevailing political ethics what would he achieve? He is not playing politics mere for the sake of words. His voters and supporters also have the same problems which rest of Pakistan’s citizens are facing. The politicians of smaller provinces would improve when the national politicians improve. My today’s analysis doesn’t attack someone’s personal life but I’m trying to make grounds to establish my argument. Is only Akhtar Mengal or his party unhappy with PTI? If you believe so, then please listen to the speech of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Secretary General Manzoor Kakar in the Senate and then decide for yourself. Is leader of JWP or Independent member Muhammad Aslam Bhootani satisfied? Has PTI maintained a better relation with PTI MNAs or MPAs from Balochistan? The answer is no. Now I would discuss if everything happening around can be related to Establishment.

In fact, other political issues are also being suppressed under the carpet. Political activists, nationalists, political and democratic parties may agree or disagree with this statement, but it is a bitter fact that PTI wants to wash its sins by blaming the Establishment. The establishment did try to satisfy Sardar Akhtar Mengal by taking some practical steps but were political demands like legislation on Gwadar also to be drafted by the Establishment? How many contacts were made for whatever decision was taken for Afghan refugees? Despite the agreement with Akhtar Mengal, didn’t the Prime Minister himself talk of giving Pakistani citizenship to Afghan citizens born in Pakistan? Given the backwardness of Balochistan, how many advertisements were given in newspapers for providing jobs to the youth of Balochistan in civilian institutions at federal level? Didn’t the scholarships that were given for higher education end in PTI’s tenure? And can you tell us what programs the federal government has planned to benefit the youth of Balochistan under CPEC by imparting higher and technical education to the Baloch youth even though the military agencies have made the same efforts by relaxing their recruitment rules and the results have been achieved by a Bugti youth with Sword of Honour.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that only two people from Balochistan have recently been recruited in WAPDA against more than 40 vacancies of Revenue Officers in Quetta, Balochistan. Were these issues not raised in the Senate or National Assembly? Federal Minister Umar Ayub was least moved.

I have been hearing it repeatedly since yesterday. Jan Achakzai was also saying that the demands of Mr. Akhtar Mengal are related to the authorities and it is not easy to accept these demands. Fear God! The narrative of ‘if anything good happens in Pakistan is related to Allah and if anything bad happens is related to them’ should not be promoted anymore please as I have already said that there is a long list of good and bad decisions. More importantly whether what is being done now is right?

All political forces, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have made it a point to shift their mistakes on the heads of others. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should tell if it has made some positive discrimination by giving mere two extra jobs to Balochistan or has it kept any mega project in the budget funds for the province? To cut the story short, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan should have asked Jahangir Khan Tareen as to what was concluded with Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Jam Kamal and what progress was made on these points. What were the ambitions of Jahangir Tareen in the mining sector of Balochistan?

Imran would forget his sugar and wheat scandals if Jam Kamal would not disagree on this matter. This was in the knowledge of the Prime Minister. More importantly, why did Jam Kamal expel the health minister of the Prime Minister’s party—the flagbearer of accountability? Has anyone asked this question? Why did Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind have to face the fury of Jahangir Tareen—the man who had signatures on the agreement between PTI and BNP-Mengal? Why Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind remained at bay as long as Jahingir Tareen was instrumental in the power politics of PTI? Mr. Prime Minister, please convince your party and its well-wishers.

If you keep on shifting blame on others, this has been happening before you. Then there is no difference between you and the other rulers. Similar things must have been told to Asif Ali Zardari and Nawab Aslam Raisani. Similar stories Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and Mehmood Khan Achakzai must have listened. Interestingly, the delegation of Balochistan had met with the prime minister in the 5th National Security Workshop a few months ago. Didn’t you, Mr. Prime Minister, tell us that nationalists demand one thing in legislatures and other things in offices and drawing rooms?

For God sake, if any elected representative demanded something wrong from you, tell it on the same floor of the Assembly where Sardar Akhtar Mengal broke alliance with you or at least tell it to me so that I can write a piece of composition on it.

Imran Khan and PTI should not be mistaken that only Sardar Akhtar Mengal is unhappy with them. I can tell with confidence that even Jam Kamal, who is your ally, is also not happy with the measures of PTI. He, however, has some compulsions and therefore he cannot refuse you the way Sardar Akhtar Mengal did.

What we know, if I start writing them, it will get too long. If Jam Kamal is satisfied, he should come to the Assembly and declare that he is content. But I know he is not. Muhammad Aslam Bhootani was also made many offers but he is wise and therefore didn’t join PTI. Set aside the allies, today a member of your kitchen cabinet talked to parliamentary leader of PTI Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind in Balochistan Assembly upon which he replied that his only sin was that he had signed that agreement as a witness. “Nobody later asked me as to what happened. Now when things have deteriorated I can even now handle it if there exists a will. However, the behaviours of our party leaders and ministers doesn’t show if things can get better. The people who had been included in the committees couldn’t understand the Baloch psychology during these two years. Whatever happened now, Jahinger Tareen has a responsibility to account for it.Has anybody asked him why he did not give importance to this matter?” He even understands that the PM has been misguided on this matter.

Anyhow, Sardar Yar Muhamad Rind is here and remains to be a part of PTI. Now he should be asked why he is not satisfied and what steps should be taken to reduce the gap between Balochistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Akhtar Mengal may be called a ‘blackmailer’ but at least let BAP repay for the favour of the Chief Minister’s slot. If not so then at least give some importance to your own MNAs and MPAs. The WAPDA vacancies issue was not raised in National Assembly by Akhtar Mengal but by PTI’s member Khan Muhammad Jamali. At least, he should be listened to. Ask Umar Ayub if granting only two vacancies out of 40 to Balochistan fills the 6 percent quota which is Balochistan’s constitutional and legal right.

Therefore, the PTI’s well-wishers should not take this step of Sardar Akhtar Mengal as an act of blackmailing and should not even shift all blame to a single institution. First, they should accept their own incompetence and then should try to make reconciliation with others. If this reconciliation is not to be made with the blackmailer, it should at least be made with the shepherd of Balochistan as Balochistan, both Baloch and Pashtun belts, are the land of shepherds and every home owns cattle. Therefore, to change the shepherd’s Balochistan you don’t need any sardar, jam, mir or notable. Who has played a role to give peace to Balochistan and who has rendered sacrifices? This doesn’t need to be elaborated!

You people are just trying to get clean by terming it an hurdle in the way of implementation of 6 points. You should give health, road and potable water, the shepherd’s Balochistan will progress and in process Pakistan will. Therefore, Mr. Prime Minister accept it that mistake was made by you and your party and nobody else. But, it is heard that you listen to no one.

The article was originally published in Daily Azadi Quetta.

