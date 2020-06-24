Students stages protest, over 2 dozen arrested

QUETTA: Police arrested over two dozen students in Quetta after they attempted to reach the Balochistan Assembly, demanding access to the internet. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The students have been staging a demonstration in Quetta for the past few weeks under the banner of Baloch Students Alliance. They are protesting online classes in universities across the province.

Mahrang Baloch, an activist and student leader, was also among the arrested female students. She said that she was arrested along with other peaceful students. “We were protesting for the availability of the internet for online classes.” she added.

A police officer at Quetta’s Civil Lines police station, told that the students tried to organise a rally in the city when there is a ban imposed on all kinds of gatherings via section 144. The arrested students were shifted to different police stations, he told.

The Balochistan government closed all educational institutions in the province in March after a spike in coronavirus cases. The educational institutions had announced that they would be conducting online classes during this period.

The protesters, however, said that most areas in Balochistan do not have internet facility.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also condemned the arrest of students.

He said “To protest peacefully is a constitutionally protected right”.

The Amnesty International has also asked authorities in Quetta to release the students.

“Pakistan’s authorities must immediately release all students detained in Quetta who were demanding internet access to continue their studies,” it said in a tweet.

“Their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be respected and protected.”

A statement issued by the Staff Association of Balochistan strongly condemned the arrest of students by the police and said that the arrest of students protesting against the demands was a reprehensible move and the government should provide online classes to students.

The statement said that the arrest of students protesting from Quetta Press Club to the Assembly yesterday was a reprehensible move by the police. They are pressuring the students through the police to cover up their failure with the measures.

They demanded that immediate steps be taken to release the arrested students and meet their legitimate demands so that they can go online. Participate in these classes.

