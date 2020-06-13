Strong economy of province in top priorities of govt: Langove

In his statement Zia Langove said that the Government is reforming to make better the law enforcement institutions and is providing best atmosphere for the growth of economy so that the positive change can come with aspirations of masses people of Balochistan like the policies of the Government of Balochistan so our mission to provide the relief to the masses .
Home minister said that government will corporate fully with the industrialists all attentions are focused on basic infrastructure tourism is being introduced as a industry purpose of all efforts is to increase the revenue of the province.