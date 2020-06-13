Strong economy of province in top priorities of govt: Langove

QUETTA: Home Minister Zia Langove has said that to strong the economy of province is top priority of Government all efforts are being made in this regard development in the construction of industrial zones is continue that will promote investment and trading activities in the province even job opportunities will also be created and industrialist will get benefit also. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

In his statement Zia Langove said that the Government is reforming to make better the law enforcement institutions and is providing best atmosphere for the growth of economy so that the positive change can come with aspirations of masses people of Balochistan like the policies of the Government of Balochistan so our mission to provide the relief to the masses .

Home minister said that government will corporate fully with the industrialists all attentions are focused on basic infrastructure tourism is being introduced as a industry purpose of all efforts is to increase the revenue of the province.

Like this: Like Loading...