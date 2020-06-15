Sorry state of public buses

If you want to gauge the apathy and misery of Pakistan then do have a visit to public buses. I personally preferred public buses for writing on and disclosing the grim picture of public transport. The dilapidated condition of public buses scream louder but the echoes don’t reach the government’s ears. Buses with broken windows, torn seats and squeezed positions are enough to give a severe pain until night after even a small duration of travel. In like manner, the unbearable smell and heaps of luggage in the already obsessed bus make you experience the desperate abyss. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

I cannot limit my visualization, and how many people have died and got injured due to reckless driving. Many have lost their dear ones but no one is there to ask the authorities concerned and those drivers. It suits to say, “criminal drivers.”

This is such an enigmatic or pitiable situation to know, there are no proper bus stops. The drivers push breaks anywhere anytime.

Secondly, race among buses further escalates the appalling situation. This unconsciousness and stupidity caused an abundance of casualties to common citizens to bear.

Furthermore, the rude behaviour of conductors has crossed all the limits. They frequently use unethical, scornful words and even kick the passengers sometimes.

They can be seen debating without valid reason and annoying the poor populace for their mean benefits. They usually increase the fair by themselves. The aged ones and women are generally the victims of these rascals. It has been observed, women complain about heinous acts of harassment.

Concluding, this is not something that I have studied from books or websites but rather my eyes have witnessed this pathetic experience.

I appeal the government and responsible bodies to ameliorate the system of public transport. Replace the shaky-shabby buses by introducing new, advanced buses. Government should consult other countries in making it feasible. There must be proper complaint offices so that passengers pass comments and approach their complaints. This will probably encourage a soothing environment and more ensure the safety of citizens. In the nutshell, the authorities should implement the laws thus to produce a generous atmosphere in the surrounding.

We expect the same scenario of the federal government’s interest for investment particularly in Sindh and Balochistan which Punjab is being given. By then, we the citizens will be satisfied that our taxes are utilized properly.

