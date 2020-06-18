As Punjab and Sindh brace themselves for a smart lockdown, closing many localities for yet another fifteen days’ period to contain the spread of deadly virus that has claimed countless lives worldwide, Corona Operation Cell has also recommended the government of Balochistan to impose a complete lockdown in various localities in the provincial capital. The areas where this recommendation has been proposed include Kharotabad, Hazara Town, Rehmat Colony, Baleli Cantonment, Killi Sheikhan and others where a rapid spread of corona virus has been reported during the past few days. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The virus has badly affected the provincial capital and surroundings, making inroads into the interior of Balochistan. Although complete lockdown is not an option with the government, the smart lockdown, indeed, is necessity of time which must be considered in the areas where the threat of outbreak of most cases persists.

On the other hand, the majority of the masses roaming in the streets and bazaars seem to be very much casual about the precautionary measures announced by the government. Many even are seen on the roads walking without masks. Similarly, the social gatherings also continue unabated without strict adherence to the Standard Operating Producers (SOPs). This is indeed a very dangerous behaviourial anomaly which can result in disaster for the entire province.

Opening of the trade and businesses was no doubt a compulsion not only for the government but also for the masses as sustaining large number of labour force with only provision of ration was not feasible for a long period of time. However, with opening of the businesses, strict punitive action for violation of the SOPs seems to be missing. The government must not show any flexibility towards all the people in markets who are without a mask and must impose monetary fine on them instantly so that they avoid becoming a risk for others.

It is now evident that asymptomatic cases of virus are also on a steady rise and those with strong immunity even do not show any symptoms. Hence, they keep on infecting others in the public places due to their negligence towards the SOPs. The government must have a non-compromising policy towards such people in order to safeguard a large majority of vulnerable population who could fall an easy prey to the unmerciful virus that is on rampage worldwide with no foreseeable cure in the sight.

The citizens should also show some degree of responsibility and should not only follow the instructions repeatedly given the government for containing of virus but should also educate their fellow men to follow the instructions for common good. There are many conspiracy theories doing the round on social media and within the circles of the masses. The government should also come hard on such malicious campaigns that aim at creating panic and disinformation on social media. In this regard, the services of Federal Investigation Agency should also be taken so that no one dares to hold the entire population hostage to their ignorance, misinformation, whims and caprices.

