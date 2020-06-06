Slain Bilal Khan’s father requests to hand over Hazara Town lynching investigation to CTD

QUETTA: Sharaf udd Din father of Bilal Khan who was tortured to death in Hazara Town has expressed suspicions over Police in investigating the incident demanding to induct SHO Brewery’s name in FIR. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We have reservations over investigations being pursued by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted by provincial government because the prime suspects of lynching my son including SHO Brewery Police Station yet to be nominated in First Information Report.” Father of slain Bilal Khan Noorzai said on Thursday while addressing a news conference.

He thanked people who expressed solidarity with Bilal and shared condolences added government should review the FIR and register a new FIR on my behalf,

“We have decided to submit an application to Home Minister in order to hand over investigation of Hazara Town lynching to Counter Terrorism Department.” Ashraf udd Din added.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail for justice added the actual perpetrators of killing my son should be brought to justice.

