Any natural calamity, disaster, disease, endemic or pandemic brings a higher range of disaster for those societies which are already ridden by poverty, discriminatory laws, ethnic tensions and corruption. And, within such societies, those sections which are already vulnerable happen to be at the receiving hand the most.

A World Bank report released this week has said that out of 176 million people expected to be pushed into poverty by the coronavirus crisis, two-thirds are in South Asia. The region is the world’s most populated area with highest instances of poverty, ignorance, disparity, gender, ethnic and multiple other discriminations entrenched in its blood sream. It has also been home to countless man induced as well as natural disasters where thousands have perished before their natural deaths. Malnutrition, lack of access to clean drinking water, weak social protection structures, weak health facilities and much more keep populations in such societies perennially at risk. With all these malaises in place, the higher population growth rate further increases instances of poverty, vulnerability and mortality from preventable diseases. And unfortunately, the South Asia homes three most populated countries of the world where housing becomes one of the challenges and such societies in this region have the highest number of slum populations. Fighting coronavirus in this region has become a challenge for the policymakers because of already dismal situation and huge slums. The US Institute of Peace also noted that diverse, densely situated and economically precarious populations add further complexity to fighting the coronavirus pandemic in South Asian societies.

Given such dismal state of affairs, the governments need to priorities their spending on the sectors that safeguard the lives of the most vulnerable sections of society. Pakistan’s skewed priorities have landed the majority of the people in trouble. The recent budget in this regard is a case in point where spending on health and social security was minimal compared to other areas which are not as urgent as fighting the Covid-19. Similarly, the disparities further deepen when it comes to the spending at provincial level and allocation of funds for the provinces under Federal Public Sector Development Budget which was this year around more than 600 billion rupees places provinces into further vulnerable position. Balochistan happens to be the region which has already faced discriminations deliberately meted out by the federal government and hence life indicators are already in a pathetic condition in the province. Currently, the provincial capital of the province resembles a huge slum which is hostage in the hands of mafias such as the water mafia and housing mafias with very poor infrastructure. Initially, eighty percent cases of the Covid-19 were reported from Quetta but now the cases have made inroads into the remote districts where the agriculture is already under unmerciful locust attack. The scenario in the foreseeable sight doesn’t bode well for Balochistan where vulnerable sections of the society, such as women, children and aged, are going to face the consequences the most in the wake of breakdown of economy, poor health system and faulty governance structure. Unless we define our priorities honestly, nothing will change for poor.

