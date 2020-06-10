Six killed & three injured in accidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: As many as six people including two labors were killed and three others sustained injuries in different road accidents and firing incidents across the province on Wednesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Panjgur town of Balochistan, two labors were critically injured when an armed man entered in a local transport company office and opened indiscriminate fire there, one suspected attacker was also injured in counter attack.

Police said incident was occurred in Chitkan area of district Panjgur, the injured labors were identified as Shayan Khan and Razi Khan while the suspected attacker was identified as Sagher.

As per police the case has been lodged and further investigation was underway.

Similarly, Panjgur police found a bullet-riddled body of a missing man from local graveyard of Chtikan area, police said the victim Mumtaz S/o Haji Maqbool was the brother of Haji Muhammad Ayoub, who is a leader of religious political party Jamiat-ulm-e-Islam (JUI).

In Loralai, a man was shot and killed by unknown armed men near Baghri ground of loralai town, in another incident, a youth was drowned while swimming in Tor Khezai Dem.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a road accident took place on main Makran coastal highway near Liyyari area of district Lasbela.

In Quetta, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Bostan road of provincial capital Quetta.

