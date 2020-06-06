Sindh undergoes smart lockdown over the weekend

The province of Sindh is observing a smart lockdown on Saturday and Sunday, during which markets and shopping malls will remain closed in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sindh recorded more than 34,000 virus cases as of today with more than 600 deaths.

On June 2, the Sindh government lifted some of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, allowing businesses to resume activities five days a week — except on Saturdays and Sundays — from 6am-7pm, a notification from the provincial home department issued stated.

“Business timings except pharmacies and essential services — Five days per week (Monday-Friday) from Morning to Maghreb (6:00 am to 7:00 pm),” the notification said.

However, the provincial government, despite easing the lockdown, had decided to prohibit 10 sectors from resuming their activities; these are as follows:

• Educational/Training institutes

• Marriage Hall, Business Centres, Expo Halls

• All contact sport, indoor Sports Club, indoor Gyms and Sports facilities

• Sporting tournament, indoor and outdoor

• Restaurants, cafes excluding takeaway& Home delivery

• Theme, Amusement Park and Arcades

• Beauty Parlors and Spas

• Cinemas and Theatres

• Public Processions/Gathering of all Nature/Shrines

• Tourism/Tourist Hotels

• The order has come into effect and would remain valid till June 30, 2020.

The move to reopen businesses in the province is part of Sindh’s adherence to the Supreme Court’s directive to formulate a uniform policy with regard to the coronavirus lockdown.

On May 10, the CM Sindh said that there will be 100 per cent lockdown in the province on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, except for the businesses and shops providing essential services, including selling of grocery, food, and milk items.