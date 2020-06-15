Sindh Assembly resolution pays tribute to Professor Waris Mir

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly paid glowing tributes to late journalist Professor Waris Mir, reiterating the demand to rename the underpass near the Punjab University after him.

A resolution in the assembly paid tribute to the journalist and intellectual for his literary services and called on the culture of labelling journalists and patriots ‘traitors’ should come to an end as it damages the country. The assembly condemned certain members who had in the past called Mir a traitor based on political reasons.

The resolution endorsed that Mir’s life had been made difficult by proponents of military dictatorship who did not like how, through his writings, Mir was able to highlight Islam’s progressive and revolutionary aspects.

The assembly recognised him as a champion of women’s rights and also someone who envisioned a strong Pakistan supported by provincial autonomy. His books, Kya Aurat Aadhi Hai? Falsafa e Khushamad and many others were rays of light for anyone seeking knowledge, noted the assembly.

The assembly further recognised that Mir had spent his life according to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam and used his pen to provide constructive criticism. The resolution appreciated Punjab Assembly’s resolution paying tribute to the journalist and called on the government to rename the underpass near Punjab University in Lahore to his name.

Punjab Assembly pays tribute to Waris Mir

A resolution was moved by PML-N legislator Khalil Tahir Sindhu and was passed unanimously by the House last Tuesday in recognition of Mir’s services.

The resolution stated that Mir struggled for democracy during the days of dictatorship and was a great journalist of his time as well as a teacher who remained associated with the Punjab University for 25 years.

The resolution demanded renaming of the underpass near Punjab University New Campus, close to the place where he is buried, after Mir. The resolution stated that Mir started journalism in 1958 and always called a spade a spade which was reflected in his journalistic work.

It further said that Mir continued his work with a mission of “telling the truth” to the nation. He chose a tough path for himself, said the resolution and despite threats, mental and physical torture, restrictions, he stood firm against brutal forces and fought a war for the freedom of the press.

The resolution stated Professor Waris Mir breathed his last at the age of 48 and the government awarded him Hilal-e-Imtiaz after his death.