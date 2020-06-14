Shutter down strike against proposed master plan Chagai

CHAGAI: Dozens of property owners along with local political figures announced to observe a shutter down strike against proposed master plan under which public and private offices and shops would allegedly be demoslished in Dalbandin, the district headquarter of Chagai. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While addressing a press conference, former provincial minister and one of the major properly owner Sakhi Amanullah Notezai said the shutter down would be observed on Tuesday to lodge protest against the master plan being initiated without consulting with major stakeholders. He said his father had donated land where Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Hospital was established in Dalbandin.

According to him, under the master plan to reshape Dalbandin bazar, front side of the said hospital, three schools, civil sports club, a car parking and several shops worth billions of rupees were supposed to be demoslished and there is no alternate plan for effected shop owners and public offices. He said, “Dalbandin bazar is already spacious where encroachments had also been removed in previous era. So there is no need to bring huge loss to public and private properties just for political point scoring.” Mr Notezai termed the master plan as a source of kickbacks for few selected contractors including the brother of communication and works minister himself and asked the authorities concerned to not waste the public money by initiating unnecessary projects.

He suggested to devise reshaping of markets in other towns of Chagai instead of Dalbandin. Mr Notezai warned of extending the protests if their demands were not addressed by Chief Minister Balohistan, Corps Commander and Chief Justice of Balochistan high court. Former chairman of the district council of Chagai Mir Dawood Khan Notezai, PTI leader Malik Amanullah Notezai and others were also present on the occasion.

