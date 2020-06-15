Shops & hotels sealed in Nasirabad District

QUETTA: Local administration of Nasirabad district has sealed hundreds of shop, markets and hotels for violating SOPs by the traders and fined people who were not observing the

restrictions imposed by the government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad, Hafiz Qasim Kakar took serious notice of the violation of SOPs under which the government allowed to open hotels and shops in Dear Murad Jamali and other towns of the district and ordered to take strict action against all those found violating the SOPs.

Special teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Bhanger police raided various shops, markets, shopping plazas and hotels sealed them.

Dozens of people taken into custody, who were found not wearing facemasks and violating SOPs.

“We cannot allow few people to infect hundreds of people just for their business interest,” Hafiz Qasim Kakar said and warned that strict action would continue against traders and other people who will not follow the SOPs.

Like this: Like Loading...