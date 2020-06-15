Shops & hotels sealed in Nasirabad District

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad, Hafiz Qasim Kakar took serious notice of the violation of SOPs under which the government allowed to open hotels and shops in Dear Murad Jamali and other towns of the district and ordered to take strict action against all those found violating the SOPs.
Special teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Bhanger police raided various shops, markets, shopping plazas and hotels sealed them.
Dozens of people taken into custody, who were found not wearing facemasks and violating SOPs.
“We cannot allow few people to infect hundreds of people just for their business interest,” Hafiz Qasim Kakar said and warned that strict action would continue against traders and other people who will not follow the SOPs.