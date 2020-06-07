Shaniera thinks Wasim Akram can play Ertugrul in Pakistani version of series

Shaniera Akram on Sunday shared a picture of Wasim Akram in which the former Pakistan cricket captain is seen holding a sword while wearing a black cloak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Shaniera Akram on Sunday shared a picture of Wasim Akram in which the former Pakistan cricket captain is seen holding a sword while wearing a black cloak.

“So when are we casting for the Pakistani version of Ertugrul,” she captioned the picture.

In the hashtags that accompanied her Instagram post she wrote #throwbackto13thcentury, the era of Ertugrul Ghazi who was the father of the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

Wasim Akram looked dashing in the picture and his wife wondered whether the warrior’s avatar suits him.

Like this: Like Loading...