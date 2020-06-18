Shahwani details Balochistan’s 100-day progress against Covid-19

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has said that the provincial government had decided to impose a lockdown on March 17, when 92 cases were reported.

Cases started to increase after lockdown was relaxed, he said and added that the government did all it could to ensure that standard operating procedures were being followed. Most people resisted getting tested because of the fear of being stigmatised and fear of living in a quarantine centre but once the government allowed patients with less or no symptoms to remain at home, more residents came forward to get tested.

He was briefing the media over Balochistan government’s 100-day progress against the novel coronavirus.