Shahid Afridi stresses upon girls Education in Balochistan

“During my cricket career, I have received respect and love from people of Balochistan, hence I have commenced relief operation for poor masses of Balochistan being pestered by Coronavirus lockdown.” Shahid Khan Afridi said while addressing the ration distribution ceremony in Naushki.

“Baloch and Pashtoons are patriotic and rendered sacrifices for Pakistan, but now we have to educate our children particularly girls in order to brighter the future of our country.” Former Cricketer turned Philanthropist said.

However Shahid Khan Afridi thanked Pak Army, FC, Police, Levis Force and Deputy Commissioner Naushki for their support for him during his visit in Naushki.

He further said, Football is more famous in Balochistan than cricket while the province has talented soccer players but due to lack of facilities they are not able to perform at national and international level.

He urged people of Balochistan to ensure implementation on social-distancing and other safety precautions against Coronavirus.

