Shahid Afridi distributes ration in Balochistan

QUETTA: Former captain of Pakistan Cricket team and star all-rounder Shahid Khan Aafridi reached Chaman Balochistan on a one day visit on Tuesday. Family members of Shahid Khan Aafridi were also with him.

According to Muhammad Shah Dotani Media coordinator Shahid Khan Aafridi Foundation Balochistan Shahid Khan Aafridi arrived there to distribute free ration among needy and poor persons of the district. Shahid Khan Aafridi distributed ration along with his family members.

District management did not allow the media persons to cover the event. Electronic and print media coverage was completely prohibited. Earlier Shahid Khan Aafridi visited capital city of Balochistan Quetta and Khuzdar for free ration distribution.

All of the Balochisan remained under a strict lockdown to stop the spread of the corona virus. A majority of the country’s workforce is now working from home.

Speaking at the occasion he said “I, along with my friends, will continue helping daily-wage workers and people belonging to lower middle class in Balochistan in future also”.

He appealed to the rich people to come forward and help the poor in this unprecedented situation.

In a bid to help the needy during the coronavirus crisis, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s Foundation has not just been raising funds but also feeding the poor during the lockdown. As a part of his Foundation, he visited a Hindu temple in Pakistan to distribute food.

