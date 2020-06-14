Secretary pays surprise visit to ongoing uplift projects

QUETTA: Secretary Communications and Construction Noorul Amin Mengal paid a surprise visit to the ongoing development projects under C&W Department in Provincial Metropolis on Sunday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He inspected the Nawakilli Bypass, Isolation Ward of Coved 19 under construction at

TB Sanatorium Hospital, under construct Cancer Hospital, Construction work at Commerce College, ongoing development works at Emergency, Surgical and Cardiac Wards of Provincial Sandman Hospital.

Secretary Communication also inspected the ongoing development projects in the jail ward, He sternly warned all staff and contractors that substandard work will be unacceptable, Timely completion of development projects will fully benefit the people.

substandard work in any area of Balochistan will be rejected. All development projects would be checked and balanced strictly. If any substandard work is seen in any area legal action will be taken against the concerned staff and the contractor as well as they will also be blacklisted.

