Secretary Health vows timely treatment for corona patient

“Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all available resources in order to ensure provision of quality and timely health facilities for COVID-19 patients.” Secretary Health said while visiting Civil Hospital’s maternal ward.
Medical Superintendent Provincial Sandeman Hospital Dr. Fazal ur Rehman Bugti, Chairman maternal ward Professor Ayesha Siddiqa. Dr. Fehmeeda, Naila Ehsan and other staff members were present during Jamaldini’s visit.
Secretary Health handed over 550 PPE kits among doctors and staff of maternal ward of Civil Hospital and review laboratory and gyni ward in order to review health facilities for mother and new born children.
“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists have been performing duties in government hospitals in order to make sure timely health facilities for patients hence provincial government lauds their services and their issues would be addressed at priority level.: Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini added.