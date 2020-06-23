Secretary Health vows timely treatment for corona patient

QUETTA: Secretary Health Balochistan Dostain Khan Jamaldini on Tuesday lauded services of Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses and Paramedics amid Coronavirus pandemic pledging relief for health staff risking their lives in order to save human lives. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“Government of Balochistan has been utilizing all available resources in order to ensure provision of quality and timely health facilities for COVID-19 patients.” Secretary Health said while visiting Civil Hospital’s maternal ward.

Medical Superintendent Provincial Sandeman Hospital Dr. Fazal ur Rehman Bugti, Chairman maternal ward Professor Ayesha Siddiqa. Dr. Fehmeeda, Naila Ehsan and other staff members were present during Jamaldini’s visit.

Secretary Health handed over 550 PPE kits among doctors and staff of maternal ward of Civil Hospital and review laboratory and gyni ward in order to review health facilities for mother and new born children.

“Our doctors, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists have been performing duties in government hospitals in order to make sure timely health facilities for patients hence provincial government lauds their services and their issues would be addressed at priority level.: Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldini added.

Like this: Like Loading...