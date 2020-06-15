Secretary Health for strictly implementation of SOPs

QUETTA: Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldini has said that Corona is stepping up its efforts in Pakistan and deaths are on the rise, unless government SOPs are strictly enforced. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“It is feared that the situation will worsen. Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics are fighting at the front line against Corona. The government has taken full steps in less time and with limited resources. If the people do not take precaution, the government will be forced to lock down,” Secretary Health Balochistan said in a press conference at Quetta Press Club. DG Health Balochistan was present on the occasion as well.

He said that if we do not follow the principles of social distance, then a very difficult time is coming. In the countries where the people obeyed the government and took precautionary measures, the loss has been reduced.

“This situation can lead to great economic loss. The government, which has relaxed the lockdown with great care, has almost eliminated the lockdown and launched SOPs. The people have to take precautions. Coronavirus is spreading rapidly,” he added.

“Deaths have increased in the province. We have initiated collection of data of deaths from homes. Out of 21 deceased’s families in Kila Abdullah, 19 households were found to be infected with corona,” he said.

Secretary Health said that doctors and staff were working in the hospitals for 36 to 48 hours, but are discouraged due to misreporting on social media.

He said that the spread of coronavirus is increasing in 30 out of 33 districts, while only 3 districts are not affected. Corona-infected patients have not been reported in Sherani Sorab and Barkhan so far.

He said that the government will be forced to impose strict lock-down, if people fail to follow SOPs. “There is no shortage of space in our hospitals. Bring patients to our hospital. Oxygen is procured from Karachi. Civil Hospital has two oxygen generating plants. Their capacity is low. Fatima Jinnah is constructing an oxygen liquid tank in the hospital,” he added.

Jamaldini said that the World Health Organization has clearly instructed everyone to consider themselves affected and take precautionary measures. So that patients can be saved from this epidemic.

“Only social distance, keeping hands clean and wearing masks can protect a person from the disease. If government SOPs are not implemented, the government will be forced to go for a severe lockdown,” he said, adding that 85 deaths have been reported in hospitals. But hundreds of patients have recovered.

“People should not pay attention to propaganda. In the province, 2% of deaths have occurred from Corona, while 64% have recovered and 35% are currently undergoing treatment. Donating plasma is everyone’s job. Cannot donate plasma to a person who voluntarily donates his plasma. This is a good thing. Donating a plasma can cure 2 patients of Corona,” he said.

