Sardar Akhtar condemns killing of Malik Naz and her daughter

QUETTA: Member National Assembly and President Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal has said, what was the sin of little Barmish and her mother who were brutally murdered in Donak during a robbery last week demanding measures to curb such indicents in future.

“Arrests of the culprits not enough to impart justice to martyred Malik Naz and her daughter because children are being orphaned in every corner of Balochistan, the rulers should answer people of Balochistan that how long they have to lift coffins of their loved ones.” Sardar Akhter Jan Mengal said while addressing the National Assembly Session on Monday.

He alleged that smugglers, kidnappers and robbers have given special cards hence they have been committing brutalities against innocent people of Balochistan in broad day light.

He called Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri that you are also from Balochistan and you better know when we pass-through those areas we must have to identify ourselves but armed groups wandering in streets without any identification,

“Tough Law Enforcement Agencies have apprehended the culprits involved Donak incident but the arrest wouldn’t heal the wounds of little Barmish, we must have to take measures in order to prevent such incidents in future.” Sardar Akhtar Mengal said added little Barmish has been looking for her mother rather than chocolates and toys.

He further said, who are these people having photos with Ministers and Advisors, why authorities afraid of taking action against them, “Should I call the armed groups as agent of RAW and MOSAD who have license to kill innocent people in Balochistan.” Mengal lamented.

