SAPM Sardar Rind calls on CM Punjab

QUETTA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Balochistan's Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters including the promotion of inter-provincial harmony.

Talking on this occasion, Usman Buzdar stated that both the provinces will together move forward for development and prosperity. The people of Balochistan are hardworking and patriotic and the Punjab government will continue its cooperation for the development of Balochistan province, he added. Balochistan is very near to my heart and the development of Balochistan is, in fact, the progress of Pakistan. The heart of Punjab beats for every Pakistani and it will continue to fulfil the obligation of extending love to every province, he continued.

The need for working collectively for national development has even more increased and Punjab will not lag in the mission of serving the brethren living in Balochistan province, he further said. The CM added that restoration work of the monument of Mir Chaakar-e-Azam Rind in Okara has been started. Its area will be expanded by removing the adjoining boundary wall and the building will be properly preserved. Meanwhile, the rest house and museum will also be built besides construction of connecting roads, he said.

The CM said the locality of Sathgarah will also be developed as a tourist spot and the Sathgarah fort, Mitchells Farm and the historic hydro-electric power station, designed by Sir Ganga Ram, would be of interest to the visitors. He said the sewerage system is also being developed in Sathgarah village. He assured the Punjab government will complete cardiology hospital, rescue 1122 and other projects in Balochistan and complete support will be provided in this regard. He said the Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology has been established in DG Khan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind thanked the Punjab government for restoration of the mausoleum of tribal Baloch chieftain adding that Usman Buzdar has won their hearts because Mir Chaakar-e-Azam Rind also enjoys a distinct status in the history of Punjab. Usman Buzdar has rendered valuable services to bring the people of both the provinces closer to each other, he said. The role being played by Usman Buzdar for promoting inter-provincial harmony is a valuable thing and we treat Punjab as our home and love it.

Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to visit Balochistan. He presented an album of photos of the mausoleum of Mir Chaakar-e-Azem Rind to SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind, who was also briefed about the restoration work of the historic tomb by DG WCLA Kamran Lashari.

Provincial Ministers Murad Raas and Yasir Humayun, as well as Secretary Information, were also present on this occasion.

