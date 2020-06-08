Rumman Raees blessed with daughter

LAHORE :– Pakistan bowler Rumman Raees has been blessed with a daughter and the 28-year-old is sure that her arrival is ‘a great blessing’ for him and his family, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The left-arm pacer tweeted, "So glad to share with you all that ALLAH has blessed me with a daughter Surely her arrival is a great blessing for me and my family. Please remember her and my family in your prayers."

The left-arm pacer tweeted, “So glad to share with you all that ALLAH has blessed me with a daughter Surely her arrival is a great blessing for me and my family. Please remember her and my family in your prayers.”

So glad to share with you all that ALLAH has blessed me with a daughter Surely her arrival is a great blessing for me and my family. Please remember her and my family in your prayers 🙂 #RohaRaeesKhan pic.twitter.com/wHll2bq9Sw — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) June 7, 2020 The pacer has named her daughter Roha Raees Khan. Rumman Raees also shared a video of his father calling Azan to the newborn. “Such an amazing feeling seeing Abbu giving Azaan in ears of his newly born grand daughter Roha. May ALLAH guide my daughter, myself and my family on right path. Aameen,” he wrote.

