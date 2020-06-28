Rs.8b allocated laboratories & rehabilitation centers: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said eight billion Rupees allocated in Current Fiscal Year Budget 2020-21 of Balochistan by provincial government of Balochistan for the establishment of laboratories and Rehabilitation centers, equipment supply and for Human Resource Development. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday in his twitter message said, Eight Billion rupees have also assigned to combat successively post COVID – 19 situations in the current financial year budget of Balochistan. Present democratic government of Balochistan is committed to provide maximum possible facilities to its people.

CM Balochistan further added that funds have also assigned for the facility of Air Ambulance. Balochistan has required work force for the Air Ambulance and Hanger for the Air Ambulance are also available in the province. Purchase of Air Ambulance is under consideration and very soon a definite decision in this regard will be taken.

Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Chief Minister Balochistan also said Government has also been taking measures for the renovation of Archaeological sites and historical buildings in the province.

