Routine flights from UAE to Pakistan set to resume in two days

Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali, of the Pakistan consulate in Dubai, on Saturday said routine flights from United Arab Emirates to Pakistan would resume in two days.

Ali said that nearly 561 Pakistanis had been provided free air tickets, adding that 408 homeless citizens were provided shelter and food.

He also said that 30,229 Pakistanis had been repatriated from Dubai, which constitutes 90% of those who were stranded.

“A total of 141 flights have flown from Dubai to Pakistan, out of which 138 were operated by the Pakistan International Airlines,” said the consul general.

He said that the bodies of 408 Pakistanis who had died from the coronavirus were also sent on the flights, whereas 52 had been buried in Dubai.

Ali said that 17,000 ration bags have been distributed by the consulate, in Dubai and surrounding emirate states.