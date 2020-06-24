Rind for education cities in all districts of Balochistan

QUETTA: A spokesman for Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has said in a statement that Balochistan Education Minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has issued instructions to the concerned authorities to set up education cities in all districts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The proposal for a uniform education city for all the districts of Balochistan has been handed over to the Chief Minister of Balochistan. Instead, recommendations to create model education cities in all 33 districts of Balochistan have been sent to the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The government will provide land, gas and electricity for the education city, while education experts and the private sector from all over Pakistan will be allowed to come, the statement said.

The spokesman of the Balochistan Education Minister, who has set up projects and education city for the betterment of education in Balochistan, further said that the education department of Balochistan is working to improve the quality of education in every district and tehsil of Balochistan.

“We want to establish the best educational institutions in every district, tehsil and union council of Balochistan and see every child of Balochistan in school,” statement said.

Thanks to the education friendly policy of Balochistan, the provincial education minister has for the first time created an education city in every district. The best idea has come which will end the educational backwardness in Balochistan, statement said.

