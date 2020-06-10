Resources of Balochistan & its constitutional rights

The Provincial Government of Balochistan. even on issues falling within its purview as per the Constitution of Pakistan and its 18th Amendment, runs to Islamabad seeking permissions and approvals that are generally denied or taken over to be dealt by the Federal Government considering on the pretext that the Provincial Government of Balochistan is incompetent. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Constitution of Pakistan and its 18th Amendment are a sacred document. A decentralization and basis for procedures and rules where power is devolved to the Provinces to some limited extent that empowers them to take their own decisions unilaterally in matters vividly elaborated in the Constitutional Document although upon signing of the 1973 Constitution, it was promised that the Concurrent List will be completely abolished upon completion of ten years from the date the 1973 constitution was signed. The benefits of revenue generated from Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources from the Provinces in parallel with the Federal Government has to be shared.

Although the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP) is a sanctified document, its violations are seen on daily basis. While the country is unable to operate within the ambit of the Constitution but rather on adhoc decisions, SRO’s, ordinances etc. contrary to laws and rules, then how can the progress of the country be guaranteed where the foundation is weakened. The Federal Government instead of abiding by the Constitution where power is devolved to the Provinces, is to the contrary, gradually Centralizing the Powers subduing the Provinces of their due rights. The Federal Government unable to meet its budgetary demands due its own policies, incompetence or negligence, subdue the Provinces of their due rights & share in terms of Revenue generated from these Provinces to meet the shortfalls.

Let not the extent of sacrifices of so many go in vain. The forgotten names mostly dead and a very few still living, who sacrificed for the One Unit to do away with it, making space for the Provinces to get their due rights. During their struggle, these were the ones who were marked as traitors and therefore punished. There was a seven years jail term for those who would openly agitate for ONE UNIT to go. But lessons are only learnt when the damage has already been done. Late Mr. Siddique Baloch, the founder of Balochistan Express was one of those who also sacrificed in this context.

Now coming to the revenue from the Sui Gas from Balochistan. During 1955 Mining Lease was granted to PPL and 100% supplies were from Sui. Gradually, the Gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab and their contribution reached 5.6% and 6.2% respectively. Although 100% of gas was initially produced from Balochistan, gas supplies from Sui Balochistan reached Murree in Punjab before Quetta. Quetta, the capital city of the Province got its supplies and domestic connections as late as 1983 having been deprived of its own resource for a long period of time. Till date, the consumption of Balochistan is hardly 10% of the total gas produced in the country as most of the areas in the province have not been provided with connections. While only a few who agitate the rights of the Province within the ambit of the Constitution of IRP, are marked as traitors to shut their mouth. Most of the parliamentarians of Balochistan maintain a lull perhaps for their own personal interests where the people in general and the Province suffers.

HISTORY:

Mining lease was initially granted to the Pakistan Petroleum in 1955 that was later extended in 1985 for a period of 30 years that expired in 2015. Presently, PPL is illegally extracting the gas without any Lease granted to it and therefore, why should it pay any revenue to the Province.

Although, as per the 18th Amendment, the Province has 50% right. Presently, it is hard to understand to be informed that PPL is operating Sui without any legal authority having no lease, with no questions are asked.

The Article 172(3) of the constitution reads “Subject to the commitments and obligations, Mineral Oil and Gas within the Province or the territorial waters adjacent thereto shall vest JOINTLY and EQUALLY in that Province and the Federal Government”.

The Article 158 of the Constitution reads: “The Province in which a wellhead of Natural Gas is shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that wellhead, subject to the commitments and obligations as on the commencing day”.

Although the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order CMA 5752/2015 has held that the Province has rightly drawn the attention of the Federal Government to Article 172(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan, but still to no avail.

The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan should not be made controversial or ambiguous by seeking interpretations as its language is quite simple and to the point.

The caloric/ heating value of the Sui Gas +980 mmbtu is one of the highest in the country. Based on this calorific value and the Petroleum Policy, 2012; the price of Sui Gas from Sui should have been +USD5.00 dollars. Instead, the Federal Government is telling Balochistan to accept the rate at HALF this price contrary to the 2012 Policy. PPL without any legal cover/document/authority/lease or agreement except continuing to draw gas on the basis of SROs over SROs being issued by the FG for the purpose of PPL to continue. The revenues are being generated but only to the benefit of those availing perks, privileges and employment (mainly not from Balochistan) opportunities except the denial of giving the RIGHTFUL SHARE of Government of Balochistan. Even though upon an agreed half the price, the funds outstanding payable by the Federal Government under the head of Sui Gas, has surpassed Rs.20.00 Billion and its payment has been delayed by the Federal Government on one pretext or another.

From 1955 it is estimated that around 13 TCF out of which around 12 plus TCF have been drawn/ consumed which at the price of 2012 policy brings the total amount from the day Sui started is around USD65.00 Billion. During this period, the PPL has lagged in providing the CSR and an appropriate Royalty to the Province. Gas supplies depleted from 100% down to 20% by 1919. Sadly, PPL failed to fulfil its Corporate Responsibilities till date.

Mineral Resources is subjected to the Article 173(3), Saindak Copper Project was taken over by the Federal Government and now that the nearly depleted, the Federal Government is so kind to offer Balochistan to take over Saindak. The lapse of the Federal Government is seen here where the quality of the Blister Copper exported was never checked by the Pakistan government for its Copper, Gold and Silver content quite expectedly, the country has lost billions in U.S. dollars in terms of Revenue where the share of the Province is also sacrificed. The Federal Government is liable to compensate the Federal Government for the revenue lost in this context due to a major lapse on part of the Federal Government.

When the Government had the opportunity of taking over Saindak upon completion of ten years of the Government’s contract with the Chinese, simply the previous contract was extended without any negotiations to bring additional benefit to the country or to the Province. But absolute silence is being maintained in these contexts for reasons best known.

Again, ENERGY is now a provincial subject following the 18th Amendment, but all matters pertaining to it are being dealt by the Federal Government and the Provincial Energy Department only acts as a spectator to provide information to the FG.

Last but not least, the Federal Government should consider to give the rights to the Province as per the Constitution of IRP. The next NFC award to Balochistan should be considered in the light of the decisions made during the previous NFC meeting and the long outstanding dues against Natural Gas from Sui should be disbursed to the Province of Balochistan as being the most deprived compared to the other Provinces countrywide. Sui Gas did not bring much to the most backward province of the country, it is yet to be seen what benefits CPEC will bring to the indigenous population of Gwadar in particular and the Province of Balochistan in General. Allah bless and save Pakistan to become prosperous and a place of tranquility for our future generations to come. Aameen.

