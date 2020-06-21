Raisani appeals for unity against ongoing atrocities

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani has appealed to the Baloch, Pashtun political and tribal leadership of the province to unite and raise their voice against the ongoing atrocities against the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“72 years later Baloch, Pashtuns, Seraikis and Sindhis are still passing through the phase of division. The people of the province are being trampled on. The kidnapping of people and the occupation of lands are going on in Balochistan. It is necessary to hold accountable these scoundrels and government-sponsored miscreants and in this regard everyone will have to face them with unity,” he expressed these views while addressing a protest rally in front of Quetta Press Club on behalf of Bramash Solidarity Committee Shaal.

On this occasion, a protest rally was organized by the Barmash Solidarity Committee Shaal against the Dhanok tragedy and other tragedies in province.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani, Senior Baloch leader and leader of National Democratic Party Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch, central leader of Balochistan National Party Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Raisani, Mir Mohi-ud-Din Lehri and others participated in the demonstration.

They expressed solidarity to the little child Bramash. Addressing the protest, Nawab Aslam Raisani said that It is unfortunate that 72 years have passed and the Pashtuns, Baloch, Seraiki and Sindhi are still going through the process of division, but it is gratifying that even today there are lively people in the society who struggle for others.

He said that the government is abducting people and desecrating our women by violating the sanctity of their houses.

“Expressing solidarity, but when we are only ten or 20 people together then the state also turns a blind eye to our problems but unfortunately when a voice is raised here for national rights, instead of providing solutions of problems, people are kidnapped, their lands are seized and they are harmed. Death Squad is still active today,” Raisani said.

“I urge all Pashtun, Baloch political and tribal leaders to unite to get rid of these atrocities,” said Dr Abdul Hai Baloch, a senior Baloch leader and head of the National Democratic Party.

He said that these atrocities have been going on with Balochistan not for today but for 72 years. The rulers are unable to understand the problems of Balochistan. “We need to raise our voice in all the parliaments of the province and on human rights platforms,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...