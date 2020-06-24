Qureshi warns India against attacks, says Islamabad will respond in kind

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned India to refrain from launching any attacks on Pakistan, saying that Islamabad would respond with full force if New Delhi embarks on any “misadventure”. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday warned India to refrain from launching any attacks on Pakistan, saying that Islamabad would respond with full force if New Delhi embarks on any “misadventure”.

Qureshi, in his comments broadcast by Geo TV, said that India was plotting an attack on Pakistan to divert attention from a recent deadly clash between India and China in a disputed area of the Himalayas that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese and Indian military commanders agreed on Monday to disengage their forces in the disputed area.

Qureshi said that India, after being beaten and “embarrassed” by China in the Himalayan incident, was trying to “find excuses for a false flag operation” against Pakistan.

“There is no doubt about what India is trying to do,” the foreign minister said. “Whatever India does, it will receive a response in kind.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER AD

A day earlier, in a sign of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, Delhi asked Islamabad to cut the size of its diplomatic staff in India by half within seven days after accusing its High Commission (HC) staff of engaging in espionage.

India said it too would halve its diplomatic presence in Islamabad, in view of the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic ties.

“If 50 per cent of our embassy staff comes back, then the Indian Embassy staff will also go back,” Qureshi had said, adding that the move was a “violation” of the Vienna Convention.

The Indian foreign ministry said it will do the same in Islamabad after two Indian Embassy employees were arrested in Pakistan.

The Indian ministry cited the expulsion of two Pakistani High Commission employees on May 31 as a proof of its claim. Pakistan has already strongly denied the Indian allegation about the expelled staffers.

It further accused Islamabad of harassing the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and quoted the case of two Indian HC, who were briefly detained by the Islamabad Police for legal formalities after a road accident on June 15. It alleged that they were maltreated by Pakistani authorities.

India fomenting terrorism in Pakistan: FO

Separately on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that India has “fomented terrorism inside Pakistan” by providing training and financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

She said Pakistan had proposed the designation of four Indian nationals namely Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji in 2019 under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List.

Responding to media queries, Farooqui said these individuals were “financing, sponsoring and organising terrorism inside Pakistan” by providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

“We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venumadhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to,” the spokesperson added.

She said Pakistan hopes that the listing requests regarding the other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner.

Like this: Like Loading...