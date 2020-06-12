QCCI expresses despondency over Federal budget

QUETTA: The Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries (QCCI) has expressed disappointment over Federal Budget 2020-21 calling the federal budget as useless for business community of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The statistics of Federal Finance Department and International Monitoring Fund (IMF) have indicating that Industries and other lucrative sectors would remain in deficit.” Senior Vice President QCCI Badar Udd Din kakar said while commenting on Federal Budget 2020-21.

“Federal Government should have announced a special relief package for provincial business community as we have been plagued by border closure in a wake of COVID-19 outbreak.”

The QCCI expressed irk over Federal Government over zero progress toward development schemes announced for Balochistan under Federal PSDP adding allocating funds for Balochsitan in Federal PSPD couldn’t yield any outcome for downtrodden people of Balochistan, “Federal Government allocated 650 billion for Development Fund but unfortunately Balcohistan still deprived from its Federal PSDP share.” Badar Udd Din kakar added.

“Federal Government allocated funds for Quetta-Chaman Highway in last budget but we didn’t see any progress while infrastructural development already plagued by flaws in Balcohistan.” The QCCI said slammed Federal Govenrment for removing two-way project of Quetta-Karachi highway despite hundreds of people being killed due to poor condition of the highway.

Badar udd Din kakar said, Petroleum and Gas prices have been declined in the entire world but Federal Government didn’t announce any relief in tariffs of electricity and gas.

