Provincial economy badly effected due to lock down

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said that the provincial government utilizing all its available resources to stop spreading deadly Coronavirus and taking steps for improving the health sector provincial economy which is badly affected due to lockdown and Corona. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Speaking at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) through video link on Thursday, he said that the Balochistan economy has been affected that caused an increase in poverty in the province.

Referring to next year’s budget, he said that in the budget 2020-21 Balochistan government would give preference to the health, trade, business, economic activities and attention on the sectors, which would help in increasing Balochistan’s resources. Talking about preventive measures taken by the provincial government, he said that private sector hospitals in Balochistan were facing lack of specialized health facilities, therefore most of the people in the province preferred government hospitals after infecting Corona.

“Provincial government has established five laboratories for corona tests in the province that helped in increasing daily test capacity in the province.

“Laboratories established by Balochistan government in the province conducting 1400 to 1500 tests for Pandemic corona. Laboratory for Corona identification has also been established at Khuzdar. Almost 40,000 tests for corona had been conducted in Balochistan so far,” Jam Kamal said.

He said that active cases of Pandemic COVID – 19 reached to over 5600 in Balochistan and 80 percent cases reported from Quetta city, while 93 people have died so far by the pandemic disease. The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Monday identified 20 cities across Pakistan with potential Covid-19 hotspots including the capital city of Quetta.

Jam Kamal also emphasized on Locust’s swarm issues and demanded ventilators and Intensive Care Unit ICU beds for bordering areas of Iran and Afghanistan.

Like this: Like Loading...