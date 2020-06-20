Provincial cabinet formally approves budget proposals

QUETTA: The provincial cabinet of Balochistan on Saturday formally ap­proved the budget proposals for the finan­cial year 2020-21. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The special meeting was held at Quetta. Chief Min­ister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani presided over the meeting; cabinet meeting was attended besides all cabi­net members, by Chief Secretary, Addition­al Chief Secretary and Administrative Sec­retaries of the provincial government. The cabinet also approved proposed austerity measures to overcome the issue of financial constraints being faced by the government due to the prevailing corona situation.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan termed the budget as a balanced and best one in the prevailing scenario and said that neither any new tax had been levied nor the rates of the existing taxes have been increased in the budget.

Jam Kamal said that major chunk of the up­coming Annual Developmental Program had been allocated for the completion of on­going schemes. He said that more than 2568 ongoing developmental schemes will be completed during the next financial year.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed the provincial ministers and administrative secretaries of all the departments for result-oriented steps to ensure completion of all the due for completion schemes of their respective de­partments within next financial year and to show physical progress in this regard as per the given timelines.

The Chief Minister said that Key Perfor­mance Indicators (KPIs) had been devel­oped to evaluate the performance of all the departments on quantitative basis, and soon after the budget session he would hold regular meetings to review the per­formance of all departments on the basis of KPIs adding that red letters would be issued to the low performing departments.

He said timely completion of the ongo­ing developmental schemes of will be the top priority of his government and expressed his satisfaction on more than 80% funds utilization against releases for the developmental schemes of these are­as during the current financial year.

He di­rected all the departments to take necessary steps from the beginning of the next finan­cial year to ensure 100% utilization of funds.

Secretary Finance Balochistan Noor ul Haqq Baloch and Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Balochistan Abdul Rehmand Buzdar briefed the meeting regarding New Financial Year Budget proposals.

Cabinet also prayed for the people who breathed last because of Pandemic Corona and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

