Prevention of coronavirus depends on response of citizen: CS

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt. (Retd) Fazeel Asghar has said that the success of government measures for the spread and prevention of coronavirus depends on the response of the people. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“People must follow SOPs, maintain social distancing and respect lockdown,” Fazeel Asghar expressed these views while reviewing Smart lockdown and other related issues to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Secretary Sports, Additional IG, Commissioner Quetta and others. He appreciated the services of the health department officials especially the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and said that they are fighting on the front line against the corona virus and their services were invaluable.

The Chief Secretary received a detailed briefing on test kits, performance of laboratories and food security. The Chief Secretary said that complete lockdown is also under consideration in the areas where more cases of Corona have been reported.

He also directed a public awareness campaign through public relations.

Like this: Like Loading...