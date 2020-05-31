President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran rejects mutton, beef prices

QUETTA: President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan Rahim Agha, President of Beef and Mutton Association Sarmad Siddique, while rejecting the decision of the price control committee to fix the price of mutton at Rs 850 and beef at Rs 480, demanded that butchers be allowed open rate. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“The provincial government should take steps to stop the smuggling of animals to Iran. The Beef and Mutton Association should be declared free from lockdown,” they said this while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Sunday along with Secretary General Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan Allah Dad Tareen, Vice President Aslam Tareen, Finance Secretary Haider Agha, Secretary General Beef and Mutton Association Naseebullah and Sahib Jan Langove.

He said that an analysis committee was recently formed to fix the price of meat but members of the committee were not present at the time of analysis but the management fixed the rate of mutton at Rs. 850, meat with bone at Rs. 380 and boneless meat at Rs. 480.

“This is not acceptable to the Mutton Association,” they said.

They said that “we have always given suggestions to the government to sell meat cheaply but no action has been taken.

“Small goods has not come to Balochistan from Afghanistan for the last three months due to closure of Pak-Afghan border. It used to cost a thousand rupees on arrival but now that cost has increased five times,” they added.

“Similarly, the cattle market in Quetta has turned into an international market. Apart from Karachi and Lahore, Dubai meat sending agents are always present here and buy good goods,” they said.

Leaders of trade unions said that, “while neighbouring Iran is also involved in animal trafficking, which the government should take effective and practical measures to curb, prices could be significantly reduced or we could be given import and export licenses so that we can avoid being robbed at every check post without fear of bribery,” he said.

He said that “we should be given an open rate because good and bad meat is sold at the same rate, which determines the benefit to those who sell weak meat and harms those who slaughter good goods”.

He said that the government has formed a committee in which one representative of Beef and Mutton Association, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan should be present. Animals should be bought from the market, slaughtered and weighed and we should be given rate accordingly.

“The rate given by the department is not acceptable. If we are subjected to unnecessarily tight or unnecessary fines, we will be forced to protest,” they said.

They demanded DC Quetta to re-fix the rates of beef and mutton, so that the butchers do not suffer any loss. To escape Replying to a question, Rahim Agha said that the government should further relax the lockdown and allow shopkeepers to do business from 9 am to 8 pm so that there is less rush in the markets.

Replying to a question, Rahim Agha said that the government In response to a question, Sarmad Siddique said that at present we are getting goat meat at Rs. 1100 per kg while the government has given us a rate of Rs. 850 which is not correct in any way. ۔ Responding to a question, he said that the government had declared the members of the Beef and Mutton Association to be locked up so that they could run their own business as the animals slaughtered by the butchers had to be sold on the same day.

Like this: Like Loading...