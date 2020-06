QUETTA: President Balochistan Awami Party and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday directed party’s MNAs and Senators to analysis implementation on development projects proposed by provincial government for Federal PSDP. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He further said, Balochistan Awami Party’s Member National Assembly and Senators should work for a joint strategy in order to set future’s move with Federal Government regarding provincial share in Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

“Party’s MNAs and Senators needs to analysis implementation on development schemes proposed by provincial government against Federal PSDP.” President BAP Jam Kamal directed.

