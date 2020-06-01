Police obtain 2-days remand of Hazara Town lynching accused

QUETTA: Additional Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema has said, three separate investigation teams have been constituted to probe Hazara Town mobs’ lynching in order to arrest all culprits involved in killing one adult and injuring. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Police had arrested two accused of Hazara Town mobs attacks Zulfiqar Ali and Jawad with the help of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and today we have obtained 04 days physical remand from the court in order to expand investigation.” AIG Zulfiqar Cheema said while addressing a news conference here in Quetta on Monday.

Cheema further said, more arrests will be made as investigation teams identifying culprits involved in killing Bilal Khan Noorzai and two others during a scuffle took place in Hazara Town on Friday.

However the AIG confirmed the incident of beating up a Hazara Taffic Constable outside Civil Hospital added FIR would be lodged against the people attacked traffic constable.

“In initial step, we have suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Brewery Road over negligence in handling the brawl but he would be given change to justify his position.” Abdul Razzaq Cheema said claimed Police has recovered a non-custom paid vehicle from the house of prime accused Jawad.

“Police also seized the bloody knife, seizer and stone used in lynching Bilal Khan and two others whilst more arrest will be made in coming days.”

The AIG said, the injured of Hazara Town mobs attack have been shifted to Karachi for better medical care.

