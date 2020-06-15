PM to arrive Karachi today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran khan will arrive Karachi on Tuesday (today) on his two days visit of Sindh. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prime Minister will preside over an important meeting regarding Pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19). PM will also meet with the health experts, traders and industrialists during his visit and will discipline about the current health and economic issues.

Prime Minister Imran a khan will hold meeting with its allay’s in federal government Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership. The PM will discuss with its allies Sindh’s political situation.

According to PM House, Prime Minister will be visit Larkana on Wednesday and will preside over a meeting regarding Pandemic COvID-19. The premier will meet with the health professionals, social and political leaders in Larkana. PM Imran khan will visit the “Ehsaas Program centre.

PM Imran Khan will be spend busy day during his two days visit of Sindh province and the schedule of meetings would be set as per requirements.

