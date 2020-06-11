PM pledges to induct Balochistan’s schemes

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday telephoned Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani discussed provincial government’s concerns over Federal Public Sector Development Program and induction of provincial schemes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CM Balochistan has informed the Prime Minister regarding provincial stance over Federal PSDP and provincial government’s reservations over removal of provincial schemes from Federal PSDP.

Corroborating the stance of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured to induct provincial schemes in next year’s PSDP added newly recommended provincial schemes would be part of PSDP which would be approved in Federal Budget Session.

It was pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi boycotted the NCC meeting following removal of provincial schemes from Federal PSDP by central government.

CM Jam Kamal has lauded the assurance of Prime Minister added center should keep Balochistan in its priority in-pretext of development projects.

