PM announces resumption of int’l flights to repatriate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD : – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while announcing to resume international fight operation for the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis, directed the concerned authorities to prepare an action plan.

ISLAMABAD : – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while announcing to resume international fight operation for the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis, directed the concerned authorities to prepare an action plan.

The decision to initially resume flight operation for the Middle Eastern countries to repatriate overseas Pakistanis was made during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

The prime minister said that the government was ready to extend all possible help to its compatriots.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari while demanding the resumption of international flights during the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the overseas Pakistanis were facing severe difficulties due to closure of flights.

He said that the Pakistanis stranded abroad needs immediate help, adding that over 200,000 Pakistanis have lost their jobs due to coronavirus, adding that an National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting should be convened to discuss the matter.

According to sources, initially it was decided to resume international flights for Arab countries and the next phase will begin after the safe return of Pakistanis from the Gulf countries. The workers and labourers who have lost their jobs will be repatriated first.

PM Imran said that the overseas Pakistanis are close to our hearts and we will not leave them alone in difficult times. He also expressed regret saying, the coronavirus epidemic has left millions of Pakistanis jobless.

