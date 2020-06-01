PIA crash: Technical experts return to France

KARACHI : – The technical experts who had come to investigate the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 crash have on Monday returned to France from Karachi after conducting five-day interrogation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI : – The technical experts who had come to investigate the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 crash have on Monday returned to France from Karachi after conducting five-day interrogation.

The 11-member team of technical advisers left on a special flight – Airbus A320. The process to decode the plane’s flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) will begin in France from tomorrow.

Two members of investigation team from Pakistan have also left for France where the final crash report will be prepared by the Airbus technical advisers who collected important evidences from the crash site and also inspected runway.

On the other hand, 12-year-old maid Naheeda, one of the crash victims, succumbed to wounds at civil hospital’s burn center. Sixty percent of her body had burnt in the crash.

84 dead bodies have been identified so far, nine corpses are at Edhi while four are at Chhipa mortuaries. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told that 45 bodies were identified through DNA whereas two samples are still available for matching.

Let it be known that at least 97 were killed and dozens others wounded after a PIA plane crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday.

The PIA plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

The national carrier’s flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony area in Malir, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

