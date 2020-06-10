Petrol crisis: PHC summons petroleum minister on Thursday

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned the federal petroleum minister on Thursday to seek his version on the petrol crisis that has gripped the country over the past few days.

A hearing was held by the high court on Wednesday during which the PHC directed the petroleum minister, secretary petroleum and DG National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present themselves before the court tomorrow.

Justice Qaiser Rashid stated that the entire country was suffering due to the petrol crisis but it seemed like no one cared. “I feel quite disappointed at ministers who only attend meetings and avail perks,” he added.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) representative, who was also present during the hearing, said that a committee had been constituted which would take stern action against petrol pumps that do not supply petrol to the masses.

“Leave [any talk of] committees, do not talk about committees,” Justice Rashid responded angrily, adding that when the government wishes to play down an issue, it forms a committee.

He criticised NAB for not focusing enough on the food and petrol crises prevalent in the province. “Chairman NAB takes notice of every issue but is silent on the petrol and flour crises. NAB only takes interest in cases it wants to. Something should be done in the interest of the people as well,” he added.

The provincial secretary food, when asked about the wheat shortage in KP, said that there is no shortage of the product currently, though the rate at which it was available was a bit high.

“Flour and wheat are being supplied [to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] from Punjab [hence] the rate will return to normal in a few weeks,” the secretary informed the court,

The court then asked him to submit a detailed report on the flour crisis by the next hearing.